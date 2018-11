I’ve been to Sweden for a few days and the weather felt a bit gray and cold compared to Malta’s mild climate. On the first day I went for a walk in the surroundings of Älvsjö, a suburb of Stockholm, in search of colors.

Autumn colors. The final countdown…

“And all at once summer collapsed into fall”

– Oscar Wilde –

A cute little house where birds can eat some seeds. I also saw lots of Snowberries, snöbär. “Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower”.

-Albert Camus-