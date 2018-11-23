Friday’s thoughts…

It’s hard to believe that this creature will transform into a colorful moth. I’ve never seen such a big caterpillar. It’s about 15 cm/6 inches. Could be an Elephant Hawk-moth, Deilephila elpenor but I’m not sure.
Now, that caterpillar was not yet colorful so here’s some sunshine from Ta Qali……where the grass was wet with dew.A spider’s web along with dew create a nice pattern. Nature is an amazing world to explore and we must all do what we can to preserve it. Never leave behind plastic or anything that doesn’t belong to nature. In the long run, it will destroy what we have today.“We are in danger of destroying ourselves by our greed and stupidity. We cannot remain looking inwards at ourselves on a small and increasingly polluted and overcrowded planet.”
—Stephen Hawking
Food for thought can be that earth is home to millions of species, but just one dominates it.
Wish you all a lovely weekend!“If the bee disappears from the surface of the earth,
man would have no more than four years to live.”
—Albert Einstein
Så vackra bilder!😊 Jag längtar redan till sommaren!
Jag gillar Larven, jag har ju lite anknytning till Larver.
Svante “Larvig”
Larven är häftig och många fina bilder. Finast är Fanny 💞
Alltså den där larven är både ful och ganska äcklig. Om jag tänker på dess längd ryser jag. Nästan omöjligt att föreställa sig att den blir en vacker fjäril sedan. Du måste ha världens skarpaste syn att du upptäckte denna väl kamouflerade larv.
Dina “droppsmycken” är helt fantastiska. Här kan jag utan minsta problem föreställa mig att dropparna är diamanter som ligger i glasmontrar på ett museum eller slott. Otroligt vackert!
Fab images Anita! love the first dew drop. The caterpillar is not Elephant Hawk Moth, that has very noticeable ‘eyes’ at the front of the body. I had an idea so I googled it, it is the fabulous Deaths Head Hawk Moth, so great capture!
I always rejoice when I see your warm photos 🙂 Here is around 0 degrees, wet and dark…
Vilka härliga bilder igen! Larven är helt otrolig, precis som fotot. Fina Fanny skulle frysa här. Hon har det bra 😀
Einstein hade rätt förstås. Tänk om vi kunde slippa alla pesticider, glyfosat och annat gift som vi också får i oss.
Lovely shots and a marvellous caterpillar, Anita!
