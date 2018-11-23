Friday’s thoughts…

It’s hard to believe that this creature will transform into a colorful moth. I’ve never seen such a big caterpillar. It’s about 15 cm/6 inches. Could be an Elephant Hawk-moth, Deilephila elpenor but I’m not sure.

Now, that caterpillar was not yet colorful so here’s some sunshine from Ta Qali… …where the grass was wet with dew. A spider’s web along with dew create a nice pattern. Nature is an amazing world to explore and we must all do what we can to preserve it. Never leave behind plastic or anything that doesn’t belong to nature. In the long run, it will destroy what we have today. “We are in danger of destroying ourselves by our greed and stupidity. We cannot remain looking inwards at ourselves on a small and increasingly polluted and overcrowded planet.”

—Stephen Hawking

Food for thought can be that earth is home to millions of species, but just one dominates it.

Wish you all a lovely weekend! “If the bee disappears from the surface of the earth,

man would have no more than four years to live.”

—Albert Einstein