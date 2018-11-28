A Photo a Week Challenge – Blue

Published on by Anita

This is my first entry for Nancy Merrill’s photo challenge, where the theme for the week is Blue.
Where the first picture of the boy in blue jeans was taken, I will show in a later post.Blue color in two different pools, or maybe the same pool but from different angles in different light.

Old and new surrounded by blueBack to the pool for a dip in the blue…before embarking on this sailboat for a trip on the Mediterranean blue sea.

A Photo A Week Challenge / Blue

3 thoughts on “A Photo a Week Challenge – Blue

  2. Du blir bara bättre och bättre för varje foto du tar. Å då var du ju fantastiskt duktig redan från början när jag upptäckte dig eller du mig. Vart ska det sluta Anita. Du är bara sååååå himla skicklig. Älskar den andra bilden med skuggorna och hur du fick med poolkanten på det där speciella “Anita-sättet”.
    Ja, de andra bilderna är ju fantastiska dom också, men just det andra fotot tittade jag en extra lång stund på.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Pingback: A Photo a Week Challenge – Blue — Anitas Images – Trust faith 100

Thanks for stopping by. Your feedback is valuable

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s