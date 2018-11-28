This is my first entry for Nancy Merrill’s photo challenge, where the theme for the week is Blue.
Where the first picture of the boy in blue jeans was taken, I will show in a later post.Blue color in two different pools, or maybe the same pool but from different angles in different light.
Old and new surrounded by blue…Back to the pool for a dip in the blue……before embarking on this sailboat for a trip on the Mediterranean blue sea.
3 thoughts on “A Photo a Week Challenge – Blue”
Lovely yacht. Lovely images.
Du blir bara bättre och bättre för varje foto du tar. Å då var du ju fantastiskt duktig redan från början när jag upptäckte dig eller du mig. Vart ska det sluta Anita. Du är bara sååååå himla skicklig. Älskar den andra bilden med skuggorna och hur du fick med poolkanten på det där speciella “Anita-sättet”.
Ja, de andra bilderna är ju fantastiska dom också, men just det andra fotot tittade jag en extra lång stund på.
