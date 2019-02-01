Tulips, lovely tulips… Published on February 1, 2019February 1, 2019 by Anita Tulips are so beautiful, in all stages… …from flowering…to the end. Share this:Like this:Like Loading...
4 thoughts on “Tulips, lovely tulips…”
red tulips look so good in the malta blue!
I do love tulips 😍
Cute shots!
Gillar tulpaner skarpt, men endast så länge de är fräscha och “krispiga”. När de har vissnat tycker jag inte om dom längre. Detta kan bero på att jag inte är “proffsfotograf” som ser den vissna blomman som ett vackert fotoobjekt. Jag ser bara dess förfall, bladen som ramlat ned med mera, med mera. Dessutom luktar gamla tulpaner illa, för att inte tala om vattnet de står i;-)
Beautiful – love the colors there! And I LOVE tulips 🙂 Well done
