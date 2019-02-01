4 thoughts on “Tulips, lovely tulips…

  3. Gillar tulpaner skarpt, men endast så länge de är fräscha och “krispiga”. När de har vissnat tycker jag inte om dom längre. Detta kan bero på att jag inte är “proffsfotograf” som ser den vissna blomman som ett vackert fotoobjekt. Jag ser bara dess förfall, bladen som ramlat ned med mera, med mera. Dessutom luktar gamla tulpaner illa, för att inte tala om vattnet de står i;-)

    Like

    Reply

Thanks for stopping by. Your feedback is valuable

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s