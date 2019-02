Some Fun Growths & Fanny

There is a lot of growth to be found in nature now here in Malta.

Here are some of more or less funny plants that I saw last weekend when we visited Il-Bajja tal-Ġnejna. Another exciting nature park we never visited before. But thanks to Fanny we still find new places to explore. I’ve never seen anything like this. Looks edible! Wonder how this one will look when growth ends. A cool growth hairstyle. For me, the most precious growth, when Fanny became part of our family.

Tuesday Photo Challenge – Growth