Greetings from Sarawak!

Just some images from where I’m now… …in Sarawak.

Sarawak is located in Borneo, Malaysia and we are now in Kuching. My header is from Lankayan Island in Sabah and the one above was taken in 2016 while the rest are all new.

The playful children may represent the joy and harmony found here in amazing Borneo.

I haven’t had much time left to create new posts or to visit You but next week I’m back to my everyday life in Malta and my lovely Basenji dog Fanny. Take care out there!!