Just some images from where I’m now……in Sarawak.
Sarawak is located in Borneo, Malaysia and we are now in Kuching. My header is from Lankayan Island in Sabah and the one above was taken in 2016 while the rest are all new.
The playful children may represent the joy and harmony found here in amazing Borneo.
I haven’t had much time left to create new posts or to visit You but next week I’m back to my everyday life in Malta and my lovely Basenji dog Fanny. Take care out there!!
12 thoughts on “Greetings from Sarawak!”
Då vet jag en som blir lycklig när du kommer. Lilla Fanny
LikeLike
Wow! Lucky you!
LikeLike
Woooowww come here to Indonesia 😬
LikeLike
Good morning. Thanks for all these nice pictures. What a pity that the explanations are so skimpy. C’est la vie! A big kiss. Ciao!
LikeLike
Beautiful colours – Anita, I like how the final 3 photos have similar colours running through them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aningen varmare hos dig än hos mig. -6 grader här, och snöandet har precis upphört. Hinner nog skotta färdigt innan det blir mörkt.
Svante
LikeLike
Vad vackert! Vilken glädje 🙂
LikeLike
Lovely photos. Very colourful and well captured!
LikeLike
Wonderful! Have a good time!
LikeLike
Tack för ett underbart , frodigt, grönt och glatt livstecken från Borneo. En helt annan värld att möta jämfört med Malta och Europa. Love it! Okej då, de färgglada båtarna påminner liiiiite om Malta tycker jag.
LikeLike
Hääärligt, Anita! Man blir alltid glad av dina bilder – Borneo också!
LikeLike
Wow, wow, wow!! Your pictures really capture the feels of the place!!
LikeLike