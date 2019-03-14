A day in Marsaxlokk

Last Sunday we went to Malta’s largest fishing village Marsaxlokk.

Sundays are most crowded when many people flock to the Sunday market where street hawkers set up their stalls selling souvenirs, clothes and all kinds of things. And of course they sell lots of fresh fish.

But we were not here mainly for the market but for the colorful boats……and the genuine and lovely atmosphere among the locals.

We also found a dog friendly beach but it was quite small and rocky. Fanny just relaxed and enjoyed being in a new place while she was curiously looking at what happened in the harbor among the colorful boats.Before heading back home we stopped at Ta Qali Park to let Fanny have fun and run freely. Lucky me found spring’s first Poppy, my favorite and no, I didn’t pick it but needed a helping hand because of the wind.

