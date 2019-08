Today’s plant – Flower of the Day

This may not be a flower.

But it’s a kind of plant and since all flowers are plants… …this tiny plant is my flower of the day.

I don’t know what kind of plant this is but there are plenty of them now in Ta Qali Park.

“In all things of Nature there is something of the marvelous”

– Aristotle –

