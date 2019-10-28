Today the weather is so bad here on the island that not even my dog ​​wants to go out.

It’s raining and getting dark outside already at five o’clock. Bad weather doesn’t mean you can’t shoot. But in case you aren’t in the mood for that, it can be fun to look through all the pictures stored in your huge archive and try to pick only ONE, just for fun! There are so many different ways to stay positive when a day feels gray.

Like thinking about old bright and happy memories, and not to forget…

