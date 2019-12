Masjid India Kuching

The newly built one and only floating Mosque in Kuching is located on the banks of the Sarawak River, close to the newly built Harmony bridge whose shape symbolizes the balance of cultures living together in harmony. “Harmony among our different religious traditions is essential for world peace”

–Dalai Lama – This is the Old State Mosque, built in 1968 to replace an original wooden one built in 1852.

Its gilded cupolas make it one of the city’s most striking landmarks, particularly at sunset.

Memories from Kuching, Sarawak, Borneo Malaysia.

December 2019