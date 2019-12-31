Artistic.
For the last Lens-Artists Photo Challenge of 2019, we will show some of our favorite photos that we have taken during the year that are close to end.Creative.
It’s always difficult to pick favorites but I like the way Patti divided her favorites into different categories, so I did the same, or almost the same.
Fun.
Here’s the proof, a smile says it all and means a lot. A smile is the shortest distance between two people.
Artwork created by nature.
A favorite image does not always mean that it must be perfect from a photographic point of view.
Pictures can convey feelings, evoke memories or special moments.
The true reality.
This orangutan lives in Borneo’s rainforests and belongs to a species threatened with extinction.Our valuable nature.
We must take care of our nature and its inhabitants which all have an impact on the survival of the earth.
“Cherish the natural world because you’re part of it and depend on it”
-David Attenborough –Lens-Artists Challenge #76 – Favorite Photos of 2019
5 thoughts on “Lens-Artists Challenge – Favorite Photos of 2019”
Oh Anita, what stunning photos you have for this week. 😀
Vackra bilder från 2019. Favoriten är tulpanerna som jag tycker om när de håller på att vissna. Bilden är perfekt.
Gott nytt år
Tror inte att jag behöver titta på ett nyårsfyrverkeri om några timmar. Har precis fått ett fotofyrverkeri som heter duga. “Stunning photos” som Cee säger! Kunde inte ha sagt det bättre.
Å orangutangen är fortfarande min favo, tillsammans med konstverket som du har redigerat så perfekt – blomman med fjärilen.
Å med detta önskar jag dig och maken ett gott slut och ett 2020 som förhoppningsvis uppfyller en och annan dröm som jag vet åtminstone du har. Kram!
Så vackra favoriter! 🙂
Underbar fotoserie Anita! Gott nytt år!
