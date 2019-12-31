Lens-Artists Challenge – Favorite Photos of 2019

Artistic.

For the last Lens-Artists Photo Challenge of 2019, we will show some of our favorite photos that we have taken during the year that are close to end. Creative.

It’s always difficult to pick favorites but I like the way Patti divided her favorites into different categories, so I did the same, or almost the same.

Fun.

Here’s the proof, a smile says it all and means a lot. A smile is the shortest distance between two people.

Artwork created by nature.

A favorite image does not always mean that it must be perfect from a photographic point of view.

Pictures can convey feelings, evoke memories or special moments.

The true reality.

This orangutan lives in Borneo’s rainforests and belongs to a species threatened with extinction. Our valuable nature.

We must take care of our nature and its inhabitants which all have an impact on the survival of the earth.

“Cherish the natural world because you’re part of it and depend on it”

-David Attenborough – Lens-Artists Challenge #76 – Favorite Photos of 2019