I just realized that my Swedish driving license needs to be renewed. Since I live in Malta I have applied for a Maltese driver’s license. While I wait for it to be ready, I wonder what it’s like to ride a motorcycle. Lol.. Haha…
This is just for fun, don’t think I’m riding a Harley-Davidson here in Malta in a couple of weeks.
And for the sake of unusualness, there are only two pictures this time. Happily!
3 thoughts on “Black & White Photography – 8”
The Harley suits you Anita! Be warned, I had one for a few years and it cost a fortune to keep running!
WOW! Vilken snygging där på HD triken:-) “Kombon” är ju hur läcker som helst. Å den orange jackan på köpet – WOW igen:-)
Hoppas det går smidigt för dig att ansöka om ett maltesiskt körkort, tänker närmast på Brexit.
That’s very cool..!!
