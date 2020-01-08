Black & White Photography – 8

Published on by Anita

I just realized that my Swedish driving license needs to be renewed. Since I live in Malta I have applied for a Maltese driver’s license. While I wait for it to be ready, I wonder what it’s like to ride a motorcycle. Lol.. Haha…

This is just for fun, don’t think I’m riding a Harley-Davidson here in Malta in a couple of weeks.
And for the sake of unusualness, there are only two pictures this time. Happily!

Susan’s Black and White on Wednesdays

3 thoughts on “Black & White Photography – 8

  2. WOW! Vilken snygging där på HD triken:-) “Kombon” är ju hur läcker som helst. Å den orange jackan på köpet – WOW igen:-)
    Hoppas det går smidigt för dig att ansöka om ett maltesiskt körkort, tänker närmast på Brexit.

    Like

    Reply

