This is the ninth time I join Susie’s fun photo black and white challenge.

In the past I have mostly photographed people, this time I choose pets, dogs and cats. “When I look into the eyes of an animal I don’t see an animal I see a living being, I see a friend, I feel a soul”

– Anthony Douglas Williams – “ If cats could talk they wouldn’t”

– Nan Porter – “Dogs eat – Cats dine”

– Ann Taylor – “ Having a dog or a cat will open your heart. Reading a book will open your mind.

Having both a pet and a book… absolute heaven.

– Mark Rubenstein – “You can keep a dog but it is the Cat how keeps People because Cats find Humans useful domestic Animals”

– George Mikes – “Look at animals kindly, and they will see. Talk to animals gently, and they will listen”

– AD Williams – “All animals are born with innocence, curiosity and love”

– Anthony Douglas Williams –

Below are the images also in color for those who like to compare. And as always when it comes to quotes, we mustn’t take them too seriously, although some may be worth considering.

Susan’s Black and White on Wednesdays