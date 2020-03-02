Malta Carnival 2020 – Part 2

Published on by Anita

Here are some more images from last weekend’s Colorful Carnival in Valletta.

Same same but… A smile makes it all!

Feel free to click on an image to enlarge. Hope you enjoyed these amazing creations made by enthusiasts as much as I did since……more to come!

4 thoughts on “Malta Carnival 2020 – Part 2

  2. Tack och lov att “there are more to come”. Det kallar jag för påkostade och helt underbara kreationer. Å du, tjejen är faktiskt minst lika vacker när hon inte ler;-)

    Like

    Reply

Thanks for stopping by. Your feedback is valuable

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s