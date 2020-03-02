Here are some more images from last weekend’s Colorful Carnival in Valletta.
Same same but… A smile makes it all!
Feel free to click on an image to enlarge. Hope you enjoyed these amazing creations made by enthusiasts as much as I did since……more to come!
4 thoughts on “Malta Carnival 2020 – Part 2”
this looks like a lot of fun! the costumes are beautiful!
Tack och lov att “there are more to come”. Det kallar jag för påkostade och helt underbara kreationer. Å du, tjejen är faktiskt minst lika vacker när hon inte ler;-)
Tack för glamour och färg, Anita! Det behövs!
Färg- och formprakt när det är som bäst!
