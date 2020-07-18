This week’s CFFC topic is “Anything to do with boats” and since I’ve been to Marsaxlokk recently I show some pictures from this small, traditional fishing village located in the South Eastern Region of Malta.For the sake of the colors and for Horus’ eye which is said to protect the fishermen when they are at sea.
“We may have all come on different ships, but we’re in the same boat now.”
– Martin Luther King, Jr.“There are a lot of mysterious things about boats, such as why anyone would get on one voluntarily.”
–P. J. O’Rourke“The sea is the same as it has been since before men ever went on it in boats.”
– Ernest Hemingway.
3 thoughts on “Anything to Do with Boats”
Oh I so adore your photos of all these wonderful boats. So colorful and happy 😀
LikeLike
Drömbilder! De färgglada för Malta så typiska båtarna är ju helt underbara. Man blir ju så glad bara att titta på dom. Sedan var det roligt att du blandade med andra vyer typ näten och killen som bar på gummibåten. Bra tänkt där, speciellt med tanke på citaten som var himla bra:-)
LikeLike
What a fun boat series!!
LikeLike