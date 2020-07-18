This week’s CFFC topic is “Anything to do with boats” and since I’ve been to Marsaxlokk recently I show some pictures from this small, traditional fishing village located in the South Eastern Region of Malta. For the sake of the colors and for Horus’ eye which is said to protect the fishermen when they are at sea.

“We may have all come on different ships, but we’re in the same boat now.”

– Martin Luther King, Jr. “There are a lot of mysterious things about boats, such as why anyone would get on one voluntarily.”

–P. J. O’Rourke “The sea is the same as it has been since before men ever went on it in boats.”

– Ernest Hemingway.

Cee’s Fun Foto Challenge.