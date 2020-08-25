Here I’m again, among the Salt Pans in Gozo. Now much later in the afternoon and it’s a bit cooler.
As you can see in the first picture, the dried salt has now been collected in white bags.I wonder how big these caves really are and what might be inside, I guess tools and more sacks.Needless to say, someone taking a bike ride just before dusk.Others choose to fish.I’m curious about the salt, it looks like it hasn’t dried properly yet.
It looks like snow, wet snow.But it’s not snow, it’s too hot for that on this small island in the Mediterranean.
Now the sunset awaits…
Xwejni Salt Pans – Part 2
3 thoughts on “Xwejni Salt Pans – Part 2”
Lovely captures! snow 😂
Fascinating series of images, Anita. I’ve seen salt pans in SE Asia. Amazing process.
Det här är nästan surrealistiskt! Alltså man jobbar parallellt med salt och fiske, samtidigt som man kan promenera där och cykla – på en “arbetsplats” alltså. Helt otroligt! Gissar att fiskarna inte behöver inte saltas när de tillagas. Åsså dörren in till grottan – det är helt ja, som sagt, surrealistiskt.
Sista bilden är enastående vacker och påminner mig om sanddynorna i Dubai där shejkarna åker upp och ner med sina beach buggies.
Å Fanny smälter väl in i landskapet i första bilden.
