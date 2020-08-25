Xwejni Salt Pans – Part 2

Here I’m again, among the Salt Pans in Gozo. Now much later in the afternoon and it’s a bit cooler.

As you can see in the first picture, the dried salt has now been collected in white bags. I wonder how big these caves really are and what might be inside, I guess tools and more sacks. Needless to say, someone taking a bike ride just before dusk. Others choose to fish. I’m curious about the salt, it looks like it hasn’t dried properly yet.

It looks like snow, wet snow. But it’s not snow, it’s too hot for that on this small island in the Mediterranean.

Now the sunset awaits…

🐕

