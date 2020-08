Fertilized Joy

After four long weeks of waiting, it’s finally confirmed that my beloved basenji dog Fanny is expecting puppies. In the picture above she is only five months old, in July this year she turned three years old. Her mother in Sweden is called Drömma which means Dream. Dogs are pregnant for about 63 days or nine weeks. Today it has been 37 days since the first mating.

Although there is now a lot to prepare, plan and think of, I feel pure joy that I would love to share.

