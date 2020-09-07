This amazing animal knows nothing about zoos or fencing.
Orangutans are found only in Borneo and Sumatra, and Sarawak has the wild population of these intelligent ginger apes. I’m very grateful to have had the opportunity to meet these wild animals in real life.
And I believe the quote below by Jane Goodall includes true facts.
Semenggoh Orangutan Rehabilitation Center.
Sarawak, Borneo, Malaysia, December 2019.
“Chimpanzees, gorillas, orangutans have been living for hundreds of thousands of years in their forest, living fantastic lives, never overpopulating, never destroying the forest. I would say that they have been in a way more successful than us as far as being in harmony with the environment.”
– Jane Goodall.
6 thoughts on “Today’s Memorable Moment”
De är så vackra och ser väldigt kloka ut.
Kramar från oss
Great opportunity and a wonderful time there – lucky you to have met them!
Great Pics Good for you to have seen them the way they should be
Laugh always
Det är därför jag aldrig besöker en djurpark. Citatet är så sant som det är sagt. Helt underbara bilder, så levande!
Så levande underbara bilder! Sanslöst vackra!
Kram, Gerd
Håller med Gerd! Sanslöst bra bilder. David Attenborough skulle ge dig MVG:-)
Citatet är klockrent! Å denna orangutan ser ut att vara rätt gammal om man tittar på hans/hennes ögon. Fantastiskt fångat!
