Today’s Memorable Moment

Published on by Anita

This amazing animal knows nothing about zoos or fencing.

Orangutans are found only in Borneo and Sumatra, and Sarawak has the wild population of these intelligent ginger apes. I’m very grateful to have had the opportunity to meet these wild animals in real life.
And I believe the quote below by Jane Goodall includes true facts.
Semenggoh Orangutan Rehabilitation Center.
Sarawak, Borneo, Malaysia, December 2019.

“Chimpanzees, gorillas, orangutans have been living for hundreds of thousands of years in their forest, living fantastic lives, never overpopulating, never destroying the forest. I would say that they have been in a way more successful than us as far as being in harmony with the environment.”
Jane Goodall.

6 thoughts on “Today’s Memorable Moment

  6. Håller med Gerd! Sanslöst bra bilder. David Attenborough skulle ge dig MVG:-)
    Citatet är klockrent! Å denna orangutan ser ut att vara rätt gammal om man tittar på hans/hennes ögon. Fantastiskt fångat!

    Like

    Reply

