During my walks in Ta Qali now in September I rarely see any butterflies while the shimmering dragonflies choose to fly high above my head. So I search for other creatures in nature, some barely visible to the eye.
And I found these empty shells.When I first saw them, my camera was at home, but when I came back the next day, they were still there. Luckily, given that they could easily have been blown away by the wind. I’m happy I had the opportunity to take some photos, although I have no idea what kind of insects once pupated from these very thin small shells.
Macro – Happiness in Empty Shells
6 thoughts on “Macro – Happiness in Empty Shells”
Fantastic macro shots. 😊
Så häftigt! Det jag kan hitta är cikador som lämnar sådana skal. Jätteroligt att få syn på och läckra bilder. På första bilden ser det ut som om ögat är kvar.
Så häftiga bilder.
Kramar från oss
Härliga macrobilder! Kan det vara en cikada? Jag har bara hört dem, aldrig sett dem. Häftigt.
Kram, Gerd
Oh, just great! I love those shells, but seldom get to see them!
Tur att jag inte är alldeles för (fin-)känslig. Bilderna är som alltid hos dig helt superbra. Men de här var aningen äckliga måste jag säga. I första makron ser jag allt från en kräfta med klor till en geting. Bara fantasin sätter gränder här.
Kul att du fick svar på att det kan vara cikador.
