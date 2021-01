The other day I took Fanny with me and went to Victoria Lines for a long walk.

The view from here is amazing and in the distance you can see the island of Gozo.

Here, in the scenic lush nature, you can walk for hours.

“Nature is the place where your soul go free”

Cape Sorrel

A common yellow flower found all over the islands

“In nature you don’t get lost, you find yourself”

Arisarum vulgare

Friar’s Cowl, Arison.

Present on the Maltese islands before man

Mimosa buds, soon in full bloom!





Felicia! Lost in the greenery!!



That’s all for today from Malta!

