There is no need to have it all, just make the best of what you have.
Pre-Moving Checklist:
Today I only packed two boxes, then I went swimming. It’s hot here now and 27 degrees in the mediterranean sea.
Thirteen days left…
2 thoughts on “By The Sea”
Those are excellent words to live by! …and if you live by the sea, even better 😊
Great shot
Laugh It beats all alternatives
