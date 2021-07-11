The Fly

Published on by Anita

“I’m just Another Insect on the Windshield of Life”
– Don Mashak.

“Watching house flies at close proximity to catch them rubbing their hands is my new hobby”
– Mr. M

An optimist is a fellow who believes a housefly is looking for at way to get out”
– George Jean Nathan

Pre-Moving Checklist:
We have sold our car but can keep it until we leave Malta.

Fourteen days left…

13 thoughts on “The Fly

  5. Fantastiska foton! Supermakro!
    Jag lyckades en gång ta en flyga så nära. Finns på min blogg under “om mig”. Fascinerande skapelser om man betrakta dem så nära.
    Klokt gjort med bilen!

    Like

    Reply

  6. Tänk att något så ordinärt och irriterade som en vanlig fluga kan vara så vacker när man ser den på dina bilder. Fantastiska makron:-)
    Nu går det fort! bara 13 dagar kvar nu.

    Like

    Reply

Thanks for stopping by. Your feedback is valuable

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s