“I’m just Another Insect on the Windshield of Life”
– Don Mashak.
“Watching house flies at close proximity to catch them rubbing their hands is my new hobby”
– Mr. M
” An optimist is a fellow who believes a housefly is looking for at way to get out”
– George Jean Nathan
Pre-Moving Checklist:
We have sold our car but can keep it until we leave Malta.
Fourteen days left…
13 thoughts on “The Fly”
The detail is spectacular
It is amazing how we can gain a new perspective on creatures when we see them in full detail. Hidden beauty is revealed!
So true, thank you kindly Lisa for your comment.
Great shots Can’t wait to see some Cyprus insects
Laugh for a change of pace
I can not wait either, I think they have some interesting spiders 😂
Thank you for your comments Mr. Ohh..
These are super macro👌
Thank you Bless!! 😊
Fantastiska foton! Supermakro!
Jag lyckades en gång ta en flyga så nära. Finns på min blogg under “om mig”. Fascinerande skapelser om man betrakta dem så nära.
Klokt gjort med bilen!
Tänk att något så ordinärt och irriterade som en vanlig fluga kan vara så vacker när man ser den på dina bilder. Fantastiska makron:-)
Nu går det fort! bara 13 dagar kvar nu.
Gillar flugan som har ett häftigt utseende.
Oj vad tiden går fort.
Kramar från oss
