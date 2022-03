Color & Flower of the Day

Finally!! It’s getting warmer here in Cyprus and one of all the beauties to be found in the world of flowers is blooming. The lovely poppy!

Today’s weather here in Paphos:

Cloudy with a high of 17.8 °C (64 °F) and winds from 14.5 to 19.3 kph.

I wish it was a little warmer but anyway, it’s going in the right direction, spring is in the air.

Cee’s Photo Challenge Flower of The Day