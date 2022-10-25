More from my garden. Here I’ve photographed a tree from below.

Can you guess what kind of fruit this tree produces?

It’s a tasty tropical fruit which can grow quite large. The edible seeds have a slightly peppery flavour and are said to be healthy. The tree was planted last spring so I’m guessing there won’t be any fruit this year.

Here the tree with its large leaves is seen from the side, behind the lion.

Now I’ve probably made it easier for you to guess ))