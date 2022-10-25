More from my garden. Here I’ve photographed a tree from below.
Can you guess what kind of fruit this tree produces?
It’s a tasty tropical fruit which can grow quite large. The edible seeds have a slightly peppery flavour and are said to be healthy. The tree was planted last spring so I’m guessing there won’t be any fruit this year.
Here the tree with its large leaves is seen from the side, behind the lion.
Now I’ve probably made it easier for you to guess ))
8 replies to “Guess What?”
Nope. Still no idea what tree that is!
LikeLike
Vet inte vad det är.
Kramar från oss
LikeLike
Google lens upplyste mej om att det är ett papayaträd! Det visste jag inte!
Hoppas allt är bra med dig!
KRAM
LikeLike
Papaya?
LikeLike
Helt klart Papaya och jag lägger de torkade frön i en pepparkvarn och använder det istället för peppar. Väldigt bra för matsmältningen.
LikeLike
Läckra bilder underifrån! Jag tänkte på fikon, men det stämde ju inte med fröna och hade helt glömt bort att det ens fanns något som hette papaya.
LikeLike
Bra att Susjos har googlat. Ett Papaya-träd. Fantastiskt! Men tyvärr måste jag säga att Papaya frukten smakar precis ingenting, inte enligt mig i alla fall. Men som fotoobjekt är det ju perfekt:-)
LikeLike
Tropical fruit? I was thinking maybe papaya or persimmon? Whatever it is, it’s got a lovely view!
LikeLike