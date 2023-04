A Dragonfly Came to Visit

Come and take look Anita, says my man, there is a piece of jewellery stuck to the house wall!!

It’s not jewellery, it’s a live dragonfly, although it looked almost unreal. I touched it gently and it settled on my finger. How do you take pictures with a dragonfly on your finger and the camera in one hand?

I have no idea but I did. Then I placed it on a leaf in our garden and it happily flew away.

I was just as happy as I managed to capture the first dragonfly of the year, one-handed.