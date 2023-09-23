Meet a Grasshopper

I have grasshoppers in my garden. There’s nothing strange about that.

Who cares about a grasshopper? But they are, in fact, interesting creatures.

Grasshoppers are a group of insects belonging to the suborder Caelifera. They are among what is possibly the most ancient living group of chewing herbivorous insects, dating back to the early Triassic, around 250 million years ago. Impressive, isn’t it!? Source: Wikipedia

Grasshoppers or Crickets? The main difference between a grasshopper and a cricket is that crickets tend to have long antennae, while grasshoppers have short antennae. It might be good to know.

“Life is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated.”

—Confucius

