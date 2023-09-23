Meet a Grasshopper

I have grasshoppers in my garden. There’s nothing strange about that.
Who cares about a grasshopper? But they are, in fact, interesting creatures.

Grasshoppers are a group of insects belonging to the suborder Caelifera. They are among what is possibly the most ancient living group of chewing herbivorous insects, dating back to the early Triassic, around 250 million years ago. Impressive, isn’t it!? Source: Wikipedia

Grasshoppers or Crickets? The main difference between a grasshopper and a cricket is that crickets tend to have long antennae, while grasshoppers have short antennae. It might be good to know.

Life is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated.”
—Confucius

Comments

7 responses to “Meet a Grasshopper”

  1. Minton Avatar
    Minton

    Oj vilka häftiga djur och färgen är tjusig.
    Kramar från oss

    Reply
  2. petergreyphotography Avatar
    petergreyphotography

    Wonderful picture. Do they have sweets for eyes?

    Reply
  3. bpz3 Avatar
    bpz3

    Vilken goding!!! Fantastiska makron. Har du försökt fånga en gräshoppa någon gång? Gör det och så kupar du händerna. Kan lova att du kommer bli väldigt överraskad när gräshoppan försöker sparka sig ut. En otrolig kraft i gräshoppans ben.

    Reply
  4. bushboy Avatar
    bushboy

    Wonderful macros Anita 😀

    Reply
  5. Alittlebitoutoffocus Avatar
    Alittlebitoutoffocus

    Fabulous images Anita. You have to admire those eyes!

    Reply
  6. Ms. Liz Avatar
    Ms. Liz

    Absolutely stunning colour and detail, Anita. I enjoyed seeing these so much!

    Reply
  7. Forestwood Avatar
    Forestwood

    Excellent close up Anita! Grasshoppers like many creatures have their place. If their numbers get out of balance, there is trouble

    Reply

