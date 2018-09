No autumn feelings so far here in Malta.

We have some flowers left on our roof terrace and have planted new ones on the lower one. We are in the middle of September and it’s still warm but yet, not too hot. In the Mediterranean it’s 27 degrees. No rain has fallen and what you see is not water from the sky.

No, I’ve no feelings of autumn, yet…

Remember in November the lovely September! Try to remember the kind of September

When life was slow and oh, so mellow.

When grass was green and grain was yellow.

When you were a tender and callow fellow.

Try to remember, and if you remember,

Then follow…

Try to remember when life was so tender

That no one wept except the willow.

That dreams were kept beside your pillow.

That love was an ember about to billow.

Try to remember, and if you remember,

Then follow…

Deep in December, it’s nice to remember,

Although you know the snow will follow.

Without a hurt the heart is hollow.

The fire of September that made us mellow.

Deep in December, our hearts should remember

And follow…

– American original text: Harvey Schmidt 1960 –

Slightly shortened.