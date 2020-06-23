Trees, Wood & Thoughts

The tree on the top is from San Anton Gardens in Attard while the one above was taken when I was walking with Fanny in Victoria Lines And yes, if you look closely you can see my dog sniffing on the ground.

Cones are an important part of many trees.

Figs on the fig tree are soon ready to be picked.
It will take a while but in a few years, an almond tree will grow here.
Here someone planted a tree in Ta Qali in 2007.

Here you can see Figs on fig tree, a tree planted in 2007 and an indication of an upcoming almond tree.
Click on an image to enlarge.I love trees and the wood from which you can create so much. In Sweden, wooden houses are common but here in Malta it seems like they have not realized how useful the material actually is.
But as seen here, we are well on our way.

  4. Första trädet var mäktigt och med den turkosa dörren i muren en perfekt komponerat foto, även om färgerna clashade en aning;-)
    Skrattade gott åt sista bilden. Kom osökt att tänka på ett utedass… med insyn där;-)

