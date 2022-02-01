Wild Flower

Today is definitely not my day but I still want to show some images of this year’s first wildflower that I took the other day. I’m physically healthy but I have no idea what’s up with the other. Quotes are a way of expressing myself where I choose what suits today’s mood.

“If you tell the truth, you don’t have to remember anything.”

― Mark Twain

“There’s a fine line between genius and insanity. I have erased this line.”

― Oscar Levant

“Any fool can know. The point is to understand.”

― Albert Einstein

“Some people never go crazy. What truly horrible lives they must lead.”

― Charles Bukowski

“Some humans would do anything to see if it was possible to do it. If you put a large switch in some cave somewhere, with a sign on it saying ‘End-of-the-World Switch. PLEASE DO NOT TOUCH’, the paint wouldn’t even have time to dry.”

― Terry Pratchett

The last choice may not be completely consistent but there is an underlying humor and tragic reality.

Now I wonder if anyone even noticed the flowers that was my intention to show, then it ended like this…

Cee’s Photo Challenge Flower of The Day