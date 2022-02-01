Today is definitely not my day but I still want to show some images of this year’s first wildflower that I took the other day. I’m physically healthy but I have no idea what’s up with the other. Quotes are a way of expressing myself where I choose what suits today’s mood.
“Some humans would do anything to see if it was possible to do it. If you put a large switch in some cave somewhere, with a sign on it saying ‘End-of-the-World Switch. PLEASE DO NOT TOUCH’, the paint wouldn’t even have time to dry.”
― Terry Pratchett
The last choice may not be completely consistent but there is an underlying humor and tragic reality.
Now I wonder if anyone even noticed the flowers that was my intention to show, then it ended like this…
5 thoughts on “Wild Flower”
Yes, we all have been erasing this line, slowly but surely. :p It’s not easy to keep ourselves in check all the time. Good thing we have our dogs. (Your blog is the only one with the same problem as mine: as I’m writing my comment, I keep returning into the gallery. The trick is to refresh the page before starting the comment, I tell my visitors. I suppose you do the same. 🙂 It works!) And yes, it’s a pretty flower.
A pretty wildflower (is it the same one, because on every photo it looks a little different than the previous one?)
As for your quotes – I like the one of Charles Bukowski the most. When we want to do something “out of the norm”, our friends will react with “but you’re crazy” … but after reading Charles’ quote, I will be quite happy to hear it 😉.
Oh what a beautiful post for today 😀 😀
Så vackra bilder på blomman.
Kramar från oss
Min favorit är Mark Twain men jag gillar alla citat. Självklart har jag även sett blommorna. Helt fantastiskt fina makro bilder! Det var inte min bästa dag heller. Du är inte ensam. Ha en bättre dag imorgon!
