We spent another Sunday among pomegranates and prickly pears in Majjistral Nature Park. This time I had brought gloves so I could pick some of the prickly fruits. They taste pretty good, not too sweet.

The pomegranate kernels are not sweet at all but taste good mixed with yogurt and some honey. I found a small nest full of life… …and a butterfly. There were plenty of them but I only managed to capture this one. Fanny was with us, as always. Here she rests after running around in the amazing surroundings of the park. And here she waits patiently between the rocks as we make our way up the last hill on the way up to the plateau where we have parked our car. The weather was fine, 25 degrees and another day of life is gone.

20 October 2019 Il-Majjistral Nature & History Park