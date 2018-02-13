GoldenrodBlue GreenMelonThese are the week’s colors in Jennifer’s Color Your World Challenge from where I choose 12, 13 and 14. Each image is from different countries, Malta, Malaysia and Sweden. Which image belongs to which country? Perhaps too easy to guess…
4 thoughts on “Color Your World / 11 -17 February”
Love the goldenrod one! And, I had to do a double-take on the melon one! 😃😃
Malta nr 1
Sverige nr 2
Malaysia nr 3
Alla lika fina.
Gissar precis som Anki(Minton) gör. Jättefina “färg”bilder 😀
These are superfantasticbubbleelastic!!!! I literally burst out laughing at the 3rd picture, and the other two are just great.. You Rock!!! Thank You, Anita!!! 🙂
