Every picture tells a story…

Published on by Anita
I walk…
I look…
I photograph…
I look..
I see…
I Photograph!

…I walk, I look, I see, I stop, I photograph!

I walk…
I look…
I look..
I photograph…
I see…

Every picture tells a story, even though the viewer doesn’t always know what lies behind.

4 thoughts on “Every picture tells a story…

  2. Japp, varje bild berättar en story. Håller helt med dig! Fastnar på sista bilden för den eggar verkligen min fantasi. “Konstellationen” ser ut som en astronaut klättrat upp i masten på en segelbåt. Vilken bild!

    Like

    Reply

  3. Honest, The first picture I don’t understand, but the other ones, amazing!😊 Perfectly taken. Were you waiting for the right moment?😁😁😁

    Like

    Reply

Thanks for stopping by. Your feedback is valuable

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s