Every picture tells a story… Published on July 21, 2018 by Anita I walk… I look… I photograph… I look.. I see… I Photograph! …I walk, I look, I see, I stop, I photograph! I walk… I look… I look.. I photograph… I see… Every picture tells a story, even though the viewer doesn't always know what lies behind.
4 thoughts on “Every picture tells a story…”
Vackra bilder Anita! 🙂
Japp, varje bild berättar en story. Håller helt med dig! Fastnar på sista bilden för den eggar verkligen min fantasi. “Konstellationen” ser ut som en astronaut klättrat upp i masten på en segelbåt. Vilken bild!
Honest, The first picture I don’t understand, but the other ones, amazing!😊 Perfectly taken. Were you waiting for the right moment?😁😁😁
Every picture tells a story … that’s true. And it doesn’t matter if the story ist the same for you and me 🙂
