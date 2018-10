Here we are on the way along the Mediterranean Sea where the sculpture “White Shadow”stands. A marble cut-out of human figures walking together. Designed by Maltese Architect Richard England in Sliema 2002. On the way by car to the countryside.

…where we meet these happy riders. Suddenly the road ends. Which way I chose then I’ll let you know in a later post, without high heels.

