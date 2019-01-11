Gentle

Published on by Anita

Fanny loves warmth. Today it has rained the whole day, it’s windy and only 9 degrees.
She refuses to go out for a walk and now she is sleeping close to the fireplace.She is not so fond of cats but like chasing them.This is one of many stray cats that lives in Ta Qali.
Regardless, both dogs and cats are soft and have gentle warmhearted minds.

Tuesday Photo Challenge – Gentle

