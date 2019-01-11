Fanny loves warmth. Today it has rained the whole day, it’s windy and only 9 degrees.
She refuses to go out for a walk and now she is sleeping close to the fireplace.She is not so fond of cats but like chasing them.This is one of many stray cats that lives in Ta Qali.
Regardless, both dogs and cats are soft and have gentle warmhearted minds.
Gentle
Fanny loves warmth. Today it has rained the whole day, it’s windy and only 9 degrees.
3 thoughts on “Gentle”
Det måste var riktigt busväder, när du inte lyckas lura ut hunden, när kisse ligger, och väntar. Jag känner igen blicken du fick, när du tog bilden, på Fanny.
Svante
LikeLike
What a cute little cat!!!
LikeLike
Vilken fin filt Fanny har och färgen passar perfekt. Katten är söt men inget för våra vovvar.
Puss från Minton
LikeLike