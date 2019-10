Autumn Feeling

Last Sunday we went to Il-Majjistral Nature Park here in Malta. We haven’t been here since last spring and it is always exciting to see how our nature changes, depending on the seasons. Now autumn is here. This is nothing to be found in the spring.

These thistles have completely changed colors. Once purple, now turned into soft autumn colors. Our nature is absolutely amazing! This picture speaks for itself. As always, Fanny was with us. She loves to run freely in the large nature park with all steep slopes. She has seen wild rabbits here, now sniffing and looking for them. Luckily she never catches any, they are too fast.

Sunshine’s Macro Monday.