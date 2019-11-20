This is the fourth time I’ve joined Susan’s black/white photo challenge and to me it’s really a challenge, but a fun one. In last week’s b/w post I showed old vehicles but it feels more challenging to edit images of people.

Choosing between these two types of editing felt a bit difficult, they are so different. Which one do you prefer? These people dressed in traditional costumes are from the Iban tribe in Sarawak, Borneo. The Ibans are famous for their head-hunting past, their massive ironwood longhouses, their ornate body tattooing, their wonderful weaving skills, and of course their potent rice wine, tuak. Next Monday I will be traveling to Sarawak again, probably for the last time…

As before, I also show my pictures in color, for those who want to compare.

The one I am least satisfied with is the warrior, he is doing much better in black / white.

Susan’s Black and White on Wednesdays