Wednesday, and my fifth colorless post, inspired by Susan’s black and white photo challenge. As in my previous black and white post, I choose to show people. People in everyday life that I photographed recently when I visited the city of Kuching in Sarawak, Borneo, Malaysia. Of these five images, there is actually only one that I’m happy with. As always, it’s up to the viewer to decide whether you like what you see or not. Which of these five pictures do you think I am most satisfied with. What’s your opinion of my b/w images?

As usual, I also show them edited in color, for those who want to compare.

Susan’s Black and White on Wednesdays